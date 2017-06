ಪೌರಕಾರ್ಮಿಕನನ್ನು ಮ್ಯಾನ್ ಹೋಲಿಗಿಳಿಸಿದ ಗ್ರಾಪಂ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆ ಅಮಾನತು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:34 [IST]

English summary

In a shameful incident, a Gram Pachayat president of historic Chamundi hills, Mysuru has Dropped down a Pourakarmika (civic worker) to manhole to clean it. Now the gram panchayat president has suspended by Zilla Panchayat CEO of Mysuru.