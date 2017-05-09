ಒಡೆಯರ್ ವಂಶಸ್ಥ ಯದುವೀರ್ ನೆಟಿಜನ್ಸ್ ಗೆ ಕೊಟ್ರು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ

ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ವಂಶದ ಯುವರಾಜ ಯದುವೀರ ಕೃಷ್ಣರಾಜದತ್ತ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ಅವರು ಅಂತರ್ಜಾಲ ಬಳಕೆದಾರಿಗೆ (ನೆಟಿಜನ್ಸ್) ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ಸಂದೇಶ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಏನಿದು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ಮುಂದೆ ಓದಿ

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

ಮೈಸೂರು, ಮೇ 09: ಮೈಸೂರು ರಾಜಮನೆತನದ ಸೊಸೆ ತ್ರಿಶಿಕಾ ಅವರ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಕಲಿ ಅಕೌಂಟ್ ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಮ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚಾಲನೆಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅಂತರ್ಜಾಲದ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಎಚ್ಚರದಿಂದಿರುವಂತೆ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ವಂಶಸ್ಥ ಯದುವೀರ ಕೃಷ್ಣದತ್ತ ಚಾಮರಾಜ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ಅವರು ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಕಲಿ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕಾಮೆಂಟ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅಕೌಂಟ್‍ಗಳಿಗೆ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರರಲ್ಲ. ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾ ಗ್ರಾಮ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪತ್ನಿ ತ್ರಿಶಿಕಾ ಯಾವುದೇ ಅಕೌಂಟ್ ಹೊಂದಿಲ್ಲ. ಅವರ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ trishikhawadiyar246 ಎಂಬ ಹೆಸರಿನ ಅಕೌಂಟ್ ನಕಲಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Scion Yaduveer cautions netizens about Trishika’s fake profiles in social media

ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಕೂಡಾ ನಕಲಿ ಖಾತೆಗಳು, ಫೋಟೋ ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಯದುವೀರ್ ಅವರು ಬೇಸರ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಯದುವೀರ್ ಅವರು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದು ಹೀಗಿದೆ:

a number of fake social media profiles; in particular that of my wife, (like the one above) have been started on various social media. Please be aware that these are not official accounts. My wife is not active on social media. Any views expressed, photographs uploaded, or any interaction is not from any official source. We are not responsible for the views and images these fake accounts are posting. I would urge you to not follow, subscribe, interact, or 'friend' any such profiles.

Thank you,
YKC Wadiyar

Read more about:

mysuru, instagram, social networking site, ಮೈಸೂರು, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲ ತಾಣ

Story first published: Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 13:17 [IST]
English summary
Scion of Mysore, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has cautioned netizens about the fake profiles in the name of his wife Trishika.
Other articles published on May 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...