ಒಡೆಯರ್ ವಂಶಸ್ಥ ಯದುವೀರ್ ನೆಟಿಜನ್ಸ್ ಗೆ ಕೊಟ್ರು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ

Dear Friends, Off late, a number of fake social media profiles; in particular that of my wife, (like the one above) have been started on various social media. Please be aware that these are not official accounts. My wife is not active on social media. Any views expressed, photographs uploaded, or any interaction is not from any official source. We are not responsible for the views and images these fake accounts are posting. I would urge you to not follow, subscribe, interact, or 'friend' any such profiles. Thank you, YKC Wadiyar

A post shared by Yaduveer Wadiyar (@ykcwadiyar) on May 8, 2017 at 1:23am PDT