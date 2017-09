ಜೀವವನ್ನೇ ಪಣವಿಟ್ಟು ಶ್ರಮಿಸುವ ಮಾವುತ-ಕಾವಾಡಿಗರಿಗೊಂದು ಸಲಾಮ್

Mysore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Effort by mahouts and kavaadi's at the time of Mysuru dasara is unforgettable. How they trained elephants and made them to comfortable in city environment is unbelievable. We should salute these guys for their effort.