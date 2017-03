Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

KPCC spokesperson has alleged in Mysuru that Mysuru-Madikeri MP Pratap Simha is just wasting his time by creating controversy on Twitter and not concentrating on getting drought compensation from the central government. He also accused Narendra Modi for not visiting the homes of martyrs. ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ವೃಥಾ ಕಾಲಹರಣ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ : ಬ್ರಿಜೇಶ್ ಕಾಳಪ್ಪ