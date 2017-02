ಬರಗಾಲ ನಿವಾರಣೆಗೆ ಶಿವನಿಗೆ ರಾಜಮಾತೆಯಿಂದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೂಜೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, February 24, 2017, 19:42 [IST]

English summary

Rajamata Pramoda Devi offered special pooja at Treneshwara temple in Mysuru on Shivaratri in view of severe drought Karnataka is facing. Devotees thronged to various Shiva temples in Mysuru to get the blessings of the lord.