ಅರ್ಜಿ 80 ಸಾವಿರ, ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ಮಾತ್ರ 646 ಪಡಿತರ ಚೀಟಿ !

Story first published: Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 20:27 [IST]

English summary

The Mysore District Panchayat KDP meeting held on June 14, 2017. On the basis of the provisions of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department distributed only 646 ration cards in 79,815 ration cards received online through the district from January to May.