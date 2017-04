ನಂಜನಗೂಡು ನೋಟ : ಮೂರನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆದ ನೋಟಾ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In Nanjangud assembly by election Nota has got the 3rd highest votes after Kalale Keshavmurthy and V Srinivasa Prasad. Surprisingly the independant candidates have failed to secure more votes than Nota. ನಂಜನಗೂಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದು ನೋಟಾ!