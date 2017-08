ಅಕ್ರಮ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದರೆ ಜೈಲಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಲು ಸಿದ್ಧ: ರಂಗಪ್ಪ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

There was no fake marks card racket when I was the Vice Chancellor. I am ready to face any investigation regarding the allegations,” said former Vice Chancellor of UoM and KSOU, Prof K S Rangappa in a press meet on July 2nd.