ನಂಜನಗೂಡು ಉ.ಚು: 'ತನೆ' ಬಿಟ್ಟು 'ಕೈ' ಹಿಡಿದ ಕಳಲೆ ಕೇಶವಮೂರ್ತಿ

Kalale Keshav Murthi resigned to primary membership of JDS today (Feb 8) in Mysuru. Very soon he will join Congress as he announced Yesterday (Feb 7) in his supporters meet at Nanjangud. And it shows that Kalale most probably will contest against V Shrinivas Prasad from Congress in Nanjangud bi-election.