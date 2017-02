ನಂಜನಗೂಡು ಉ.ಚು: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಕೇಶವಮೂರ್ತಿ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಖಚಿತ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 16:04 [IST]

English summary

Kalale Keshav Murthi announced that he will join congress in his supporters meet at Nanjangud today (Feb 7). And it shows that Kalale most probably will contest against V Shrinivas Prasad from Congress in Nanjangud bi-election.