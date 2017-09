ಪುತ್ರನಿಗೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಬಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಟ್ಟ ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪ ಚಿತ್ತ ನಂಜನಗೂಡಿನ ಮೇಲೆ?!

Mysore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mysuru district incharge HC Mahadevappa has decided to give chance to his son to participate in 2018 Karnataka assembly elections from T Narasipur in Mysuru, which is Mahadevappa's present constituency. And CM siddaramaiah gives opportunity to his son Yathindra to participate from his present constituency Varuna in Mysuru.