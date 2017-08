ಜಂಬೂಸವಾರಿ ಪುಷ್ಪಾರ್ಚನೆಗೆ ಬಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ: ಮೈಸೂರು ಡಿಸಿ ಸೂಚನೆ

Mysore

Yashaswini

English summary

Countdown has begun for the renowned Mysuru Dasara. Vijaya Dashami to be held on September 30 and floral tributes will be offered to the deity at the palace premises. Deputy Commissioner D Randeep has instructed DCP Vishnuvardhan to tighten the security at the palace premises for Jamboo Savari