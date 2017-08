ಮೈಸೂರು: ಗೋಡೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅರಮನೆ ನಗರಿ ವೈಭವ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Mysuru is all set to welcome Dasara | 4 more Elephants added for Jamboosavari

English summary

The Mysuru district administration has released Rs 10 lakh as the painting expenses for Dasara Festival 2017. Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) students will paint the walls across the city on Dasara related themes