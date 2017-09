ಬ್ಲೂ ವೇಲ್ ಹುಡುಕಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೈಸೂರಿಗೆ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ 9ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ!

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

Mysuru City has got 9th palce in searching deadly blue whale game in internet. The people of 44 cities in India are searching for Blue whale game. Kolkatta is in 1st place among them. As well as Karnataka capital Bengaluru has got 23rd place.