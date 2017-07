ಮೈಸೂರು-ಚೆನ್ನೈ ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ: ದಸರಾ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ ಆರಂಭ!

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

The dream of Mysuru people to travel by flight will become reality soon. Under central government's Udan shceme flight from Mysuru to Chennai will be started before Mysuru Dasara, director of Mysuru Airport Manoj Kumar Singh told.