ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಮುಂದಿನ ನಡೆಯೇನು? ಜು.2 ರಂದು ಸಿಗಲಿದೆ ಉತ್ತರ

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 13:40 [IST]

English summary

Chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah does not have respect on anyone in the party. He acts like a dictator. I will finalise my decision on July 2nd, H Vishwanath, former Member of Parliament from congress party told, on June 27th, in Mysuru. He has resigned congress recently.