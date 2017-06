ನಟ ದರ್ಶನ್ ರ ಮೈಸೂರು ಮನೆ ಹೆಸರು - 'ಮುತ್ತುರಾಜ್ - ಪಾರ್ವತಮ್ಮ'

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 1, 2017, 11:24 [IST]

English summary

Parvathamma Rajkumar, wife of legendary Kannaada actor Dr Rajkumar, had given financial help to senior Kannada actor Toogudeep shreenivas to build home in Mysuru. So Shreenivas's wife keep their name to the home. Mutturaj-Parvatamma in short Mupa kripa is the name of the home in Mysuru.