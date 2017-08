ಮೈಸೂರು ಝೂ ಪ್ರಾಣಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಕಿರಿಕಿರಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಧ್ವನಿವರ್ಧಕಗಳು

Mysore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Due to usage of loudspeakers inside Mysore Zoo premise, the animals and birds inside were put to a lot of hardship. As part of 125th year celebration of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens' authorities had organised a stage programme in the newly constructed Amphitheatre where Chief Minister of karnataka Siddaramaiah was the chief guest. The programme took place on Aug 10th.