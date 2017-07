ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕ ಮೈಸೂರು ದಸರಾಕ್ಕೆ ಲೋಗೋ, ಭಿತ್ತಿಚಿತ್ರ ಸಿದ್ಧ!

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Government of Karnataka decides to celebrate Mysuru Dasara in a simple way but, without sacrificing tradition and glory associated with it. The in-charge minister for Mysuru district H C Mahadevappa released Dasara logo for year 2017 in Mysuru today