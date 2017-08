ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರಕಾರದಿಂದ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅಪಪ್ರಚಾರ: ಪಿಯೂಷ್ ಗೋಯಲ್

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karnataka government is projecting the central government schemes as its own to gain publicity, said Union Minister of State with Independent charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal at a press meet held in the Mysuru on Aug 19th.