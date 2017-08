ಕೆಎಸ್ ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ ರಿಂದ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ದಸರಾ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Mysuru is all set to welcome Dasara | 4 more Elephants added for Jamboosavari

English summary

Kannada writer and famous poet Dr.K.S.Nissar Ahmad will inaugurate world famous Dasara, which will be taking place from September 21st to 30th this year, Mysuru district incharge H C Mahadevappa told to media in Mysuru on Aug 17th.