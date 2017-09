ಮೈಸೂರು ದಸರಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿವಣ್ಣ, ದರ್ಶನ್: ರಂಗೇರಲಿದೆ ನಾಡಹಬ್ಬ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

As part of the Mysuru Dasara various programmes will be taking place from Sep 21st to 29th. Kannada star actors Hat trick hero Shivaraj Kumar and Challenging star Darshan will be center of attraction in 2017 Dasara.