"ನೋಟ್ ಬ್ಯಾನ್ ಆದಾಗಲೇ ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ತೀರಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು!"

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

"Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh had died during demonetisation itself" 'Out Look' chief Krishnaprasad told in Mysuru on 7th Sep in Gauri Lankesh condolence meet.