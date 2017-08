ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಜೊತೆ ಸುತ್ತೂರು ಶ್ರೀಗಳನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಹೆಚ್ಡಿಕೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy met Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur math today. After that a meeting for JDS leaders will be organised in a private Hotel Mysuru. Candidate for Chamarajanagar assembly constituency will be likely to announced today(Aug16th).