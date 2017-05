ಶ್ರೀಕಂಠೇಶ್ವರನಿಗೆ ಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ನಮೋ ಎಂದಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 20:31 [IST]

English summary

JDS leader Kumaraswamy visits Nanjundeshwara temple in Nanjanagudu on May 10, 2017. This creates huge buzz among the people as HDK visited here to take the blessings of Nanjundeshwara for next assembly polls next year in Karnataka.