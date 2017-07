ನಾಲೆ ನೀರು ಕುಡಿಯೋಕೆ ಆಗುತ್ತೇನ್ರಿ? ಸಿದ್ದು ಖಡಕ್ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Siddaramaiah has lambasted HD Kumaraswamy for asking CM to release Cauvery water to canals in Mysuru. He was in Mysuru to participate in 1st death anniversary of his son Rakesh. Siddaramaiah also said, he will never divide society on religious basis.