ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಯೋಗಿಯಾಗ್ತಾರಾ ಮಾದಾರ ಚೆನ್ನಯ್ಯ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ?

Mysore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP national president Amit Shah's plan to arrange 2018 Karnataka assembly elections campaign in leadership of Madara chennaiah Swamiji, who is a religious leader and from backward class, is creating tension among BJP leaders of Karnataka. Is Shah thinking to make Madara Chennaiah Swamiji as Karnataka's Yogi Adityanath? The question arising in state BJP now.