ಪ್ರಜ್ವಲ್ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನೀಡಲ್ಲ: ದೇವೇಗೌಡ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 19:36 [IST]

English summary

I will not respond to Prajwal Revanna's statement, in which he blamed me and my son H D Kumarswamy, JDS national president H D Deve Gowda told to Media in Mysuru.