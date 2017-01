ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಬಿಡುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯೇ ಇಲ್ಲ: ಸತೀಶ್ ಜಾರಕಿಹೊಳಿ

Satish jarkiholi, Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, Mysuru, District news, ಸತೀಶ್ ಜಾರಕಿಹೊಳಿ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ, ಮೈಸೂರು, ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಸುದ್ದಿ

English summary

I was thinking about joining the JDS party off just rumour says former Minister Satish Jarkiholi in mysuru. He having any involvement in the recently conducted IT raid on the residence of his brother and small-scale industries Minister Ramesh L Jarkiholi in Belagavi.