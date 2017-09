ಶತಮಾನಗಳ ಇತಿಹಾಸವಿರುವ ಮೈಸೂರು ಸ್ಯಾಂಡಲ್ ಸೋಪ್

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The iconic Mysore Sandal soap, which first made its fragrant appearance a hundred years ago, has endeared itself to both princes and commoners alike over the years. In 1916, the Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wodeyar and Diwan Sir M Visvesvaraya set up the Government Sandalwood Oil factory at Mysore to extract oil from sandalwood.