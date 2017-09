ಸ್ವಚ್ಛ ಭಾರತ ಅಂದೋಲನದ ಪ್ರಯುಕ್ತ ಕಣ್ಣಿಗೆ ಬಟ್ಟೆ ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡು ಬೈಕ್ ರೈಡ್

Mysore

Yashaswini

English summary

Sudarshan Jadugar, a magician from Mysuru, rode his two-wheeler blind-folded from Kote Anjaneya temple to Siddalingapura to draw people’s attention towards cleanliness. Former minister S A Ramadas flagged off the ride with lots of curious onlookers cheering Jadugar’s effort.