ಕಬಿನಿ ಹಿನ್ನೀರಲ್ಲಿ 4 ಅಡಿ ಉದ್ದದ ದಂತವಿರುವ ದೈತ್ಯ ಗಾತ್ರದ ಆನೆ

Written by: ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 12:43 [IST]

English summary

Gigantic elephant found in Kabini backwater, Mysuru district. He has approximately 4 feet tusk. Attracting tourists.