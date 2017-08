ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಬೀದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೈತ್ಯ 'ಡೆಂಗ್ಯೂ' ಸೊಳ್ಳೆ!

Mysore

Yashaswini

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

So @baadalvirus strikes again.. draws attn to dengue and... What else, a pothole.. in Mysore this morning @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/MT7u1gJ2aO

English summary

Baadal Nanjundaswamy‏ a famous artist from mysuru has painted a mosquito picture in a pothole in Mysuru to grab attention responsible authorities about the dangerous potholes and has also tried to create about Dengue disease.