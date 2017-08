ದಸರೆಯ ಗಜಪಯಣಕ್ಕೆ ನಾಗಾಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಧ್ಯುಕ್ತ ಚಾಲನೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Gajapayana (elephant march) has begun in girijana ashram school in Nagapur in Hunsur taluk for Mysuru Dasara. PWD and In-charge minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa performed pooja to the elephants which will take participate in historical procession on Vijayadashami.