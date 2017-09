ಸೆ. 15 ರಿಂದ ಮೈಸೂರಿನಿಂದ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಹಾರಾಟ: ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ

Mysore

English summary

“The air service between Mysuru and Chennai will begin from September 15,” said MP Pratap Simha. “The air service will begin under Udaan project of the central government. Flight will reach Mysuru in evening and will again fly back to Chennai,” he said. He thanked minister for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.