ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಫೆ.7-28ರವರೆಗೆ ದಢಾರ-ರುಬೆಲ್ಲಾ ಲಸಿಕೆ

English summary

The District Health and Family Welfare Society, Mysuru, along with the National Health Mission is all set to kick off first-of-its-kind measles-rubella vaccine campaign from February 7. As many as 7,95,787 children in Mysuru district, between the age of nine months and 15 years, will be vaccinated during the campaign which would go on till February 28.