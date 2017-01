ಸಾಲ ಬಾಧೆಗೆ ಬೇಸತ್ತು ಕೆಆರ್ ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ರೈತ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ

Written by: ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 20:50 [IST]

English summary

Krishne Gowda aged 53, Farmer commits suicide in KR Nagar, Mysuru district due to crop loss and loan worries.