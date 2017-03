ಎಸ್ಸೆಂ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಅವರ ಹಾದಿ ತುಳಿದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡ, ಮಾಜಿ ಸಂಸದ ಎಂ ಶಿವಣ್ಣ ಅವರು ಈಗ ಬಿಎಸ್ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಅವರ ಜತೆ ನಂಜನಗೂಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Story first published: Monday, March 27, 2017, 16:57 [IST]

English summary

There seems to be no respite for the Congress. A week after S M Krishna, the senior most leader of the Congress joined the BJP another has followed his footsteps. This time it is former MP, M Shivanna has decided to join the BJP. He has indicated his decision to quit the Congress.