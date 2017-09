ಮಾಜಿ VC ರಂಗಪ್ಪ ಶಾಸಕರಾದರೆ ದೇವರೇ ಗತಿ: ಮಧುಸೂದನ್

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Former vice chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) Prof K S Rangappa has played with the lives of lakhs of students. He has tarnished the reputation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and UoM. said former MLC G. Madhusudan at a pressmeet held at Mysuru Press Club on Thursday.