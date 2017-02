ಖುದ್ದು ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪ ಮಗನಿಗೆ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಆದೇಶ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, February 27, 2017, 15:19 [IST]

English summary

JMFC Court of Mysore has ordered Sunil Bose, son of Public works department Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, to attend court proceeding on March 6th, 2017 in person. He is Facing the charges of influencing the Mines and Geology Department officials to take bribe.