ಡೆಂಗ್ಯೂ ಭೀತಿ: ಸೊಳ್ಳೆ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್, ಪರಂಗಿ ಹಣ್ಣಿಗೆ ಡಿಮ್ಯಾಂಡೋ ಡಿಮ್ಯಾಂಡು!

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

The number of Dengue cases in Mysuru district is increasing day by day. Even though the district administration took so many measures to control dengue disease, people are worried. No the mosquito bats and papaya fruit have so much demand in the city.