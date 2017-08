ಗಜಪಡೆಗೆ ಮೈಸೂರು ಅರಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭವ್ಯ ಸ್ವಾಗತ

Mysore

Mysuru is all set to welcome Dasara | 4 more Elephants added for Jamboosavari

English summary

Dasara elephants have come to Mysuru palace premise today. The people of Mysuru welcome Dasara elephants with joy. The elephants are preparig for world famous Mysuru Dasara which will be taking place from Sep 21st to 30th.