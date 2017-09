ಮೈಸೂರು ದಸರಾ: ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ ಪಟ್ಟಿ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

As Dasara 2017 is just a few days away, the royal family is making preparations for the annual rituals. Along with Jamboo Savari, the private darbar of the King holds a historic value in Dasara festivities. Preparations for the private darbar is going on under the guidance of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will ascend the throne and hold private darbar.