ಮೈಸೂರು: ಬರಿಗೈನಲ್ಲೇ ಒಳಚರಂಡಿ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಪೌರಕಾರ್ಮಿಕ

Mysore

Yashaswini

English summary

Mysuru has lost the crown of cleanest city in the nation. But if one thinks that the city administration would take this seriously and work to improve the cleanliness of the city, it is nothing but a false belief. Paurakarmikas who keep the city clean are made to work and clean up the man holes with no safety measures and with bare hands.