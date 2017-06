ಮೈಸೂರು: ಪೌರಕಾರ್ಮಿಕನ ಮ್ಯಾನ್ ಹೋಲಿಗಿಳಿಸಿದ PDO ಬಂಧನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 17:44 [IST]

English summary

Police have arrested Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat PDO Anand for forcibly making a paurakarmika to enter the manhole to clean it up. Anand made paurakarmika Ganesh to get into the manhole by force without any security measures.