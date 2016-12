ಕನ್ನಡ ಭಾಷೆಯನ್ನು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರಕಾರ ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ: ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, December 23, 2016

“The central government has neglected Kannada which has historical presence. I have expressed my disappointment to the central government and demanded the inclusion of Kannada language,” the CM Siddaramaiah said after releasing centenary commemorative coins, at Mysore university Crawford Hall on December 23.