ಸರ್ಕಾರ, ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿಗೆ ಕಾವೇರಿ ನೀರು ಹರಿಸುತ್ತಿರೋದ್ಯಾಕೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

Mysore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 13:06 [IST]

English summary

Protest against release of Cauvery water is increasing day by day in many partas of Mandya and Mysuru district. But strange thing is that government is not bothering about it.