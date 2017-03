ಹುಣಸೂರು ಬಳಿ ಭೀಕರ ಅಪಘಾತ, ಐವರ ಸಾವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, March 25, 2017, 19:01 [IST]

Car overturns, killing 5 people on the spot in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district. The incident has taken place between Hunsur and HD Kote near Pala village on Saturday. Accident took place due to negligent driving by the driver. The dead are from Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru.