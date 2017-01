ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಕರಾಟೆ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಶಿಪ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Youth from this generation must seriously take up ancient sport which is still prevalent and relevant, but we have totally neglected all our ancient sport which teaches self-defence and fitness,” said C S Arun Machaiah, President, Karnataka Karate Association, here on Saturday. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 23rd state- level Karate Championship-2017 organised by International Mabuni-Hashito-Ryu Karate Association at University Gymnasium Hall on in the city.