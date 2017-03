ನಂಜನಗೂಡು ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಪಕ್ಷೇತರರಿಂದ ನಾಮಪತ್ರ ಸಲ್ಲಿಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, March 17, 2017, 17:32 [IST]

English summary

Independent Candidates Filed nomination for Nanjangud by election today. 21st is the last date to file nomination to by election. ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಪಕ್ಷೇತರರಿಂದ ನಾಮಪತ್ರ ಸಲ್ಲಿಕೆ